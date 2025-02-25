Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 14,620 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $212.80. 58,833,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

