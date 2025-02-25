Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 14,620 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $212.80. 58,833,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
