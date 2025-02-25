Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86-$5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 3,329,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of -208.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

