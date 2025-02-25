Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.