American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.31 to $10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.41. American Tower also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS.

NYSE:AMT traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.03. 2,135,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.14. American Tower has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

