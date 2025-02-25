Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,963. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

