Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

AC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 7,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $791.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.