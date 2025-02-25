Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
AC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 7,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $791.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
