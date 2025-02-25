Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %
AUBN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
