Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

AUBN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

