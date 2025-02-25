Avalon Capital Management Buys 250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average of $823.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

