Avation’s (AVAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.60) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON AVAP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.82). 262,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,057. Avation has a 52 week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47.

In related news, insider Stephen Fisher bought 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of £156 ($196.87) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,640.08). Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

