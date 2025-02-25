Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $487.48 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVA stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

