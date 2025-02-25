Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 8,465 shares.The stock last traded at $84.22 and had previously closed at $84.64.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

