Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of MAB1 remained flat at GBX 772 ($9.74) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 709.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 703.90. The company has a market capitalization of £447.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 984 ($12.42).

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,126.60 ($2,683.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,022 shares of company stock worth $674,090. 20.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

