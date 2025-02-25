BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 22,987,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,825,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.