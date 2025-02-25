Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 352,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,590,000 after buying an additional 2,388,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,695,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

