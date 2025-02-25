Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Caesarstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSTE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.17. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Caesarstone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

