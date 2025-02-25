Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.800 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Down 16.0 %

Carter’s stock traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. Carter’s’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

