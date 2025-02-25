Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $28.75. 2,040,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,271,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Celsius by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

