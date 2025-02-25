CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 436,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBLL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CeriBell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.