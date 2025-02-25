China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. 14,225,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,756,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 7.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.
About China Liberal Education
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.
