Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 529,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,557. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

