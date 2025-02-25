Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

BATS QUAL opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

