Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 15,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,214.99. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $290,749 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.