Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Coupang Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,049,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,112. Coupang has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

