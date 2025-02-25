CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.95. The firm has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

