Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $26.56. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 3,154,967 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 20.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $746.19 million and a P/E ratio of -136.67.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.