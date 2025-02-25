Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 291,707 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 640,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,158. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

