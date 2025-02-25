Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

