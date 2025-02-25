Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93, Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

