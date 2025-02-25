First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16), Zacks reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.46. 4,684,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.83. First Solar has a 1-year low of $141.76 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

