FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 44.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

