FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $4.19 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $626.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

