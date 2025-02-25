GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

GFL traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 1,270,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

