Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.9 %
DNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,475. The firm has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $64.40.
