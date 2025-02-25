Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.9 %

DNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,475. The firm has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

