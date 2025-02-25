GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.20. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 2,889,546 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 14.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

