Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

