Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,947. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

