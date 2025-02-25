HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HealthStream has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $985.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HealthStream

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.