Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

