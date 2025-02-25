Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $289.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

