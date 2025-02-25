Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %

HSON stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.