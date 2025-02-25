IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $312.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average of $290.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $314.06.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $210,236.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,721.04. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.