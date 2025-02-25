Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 819,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

