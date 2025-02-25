Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 415989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 54.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

