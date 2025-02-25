Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 415989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 54.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

