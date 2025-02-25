Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Up 54.8% – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 54.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

