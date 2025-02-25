Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shot up 54.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 54.8 %

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.