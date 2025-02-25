Insider Buying: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE IMG traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.57. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

