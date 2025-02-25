Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Beigene Price Performance
Shares of ONC stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 619,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. Beigene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $265.89.
Beigene Company Profile
