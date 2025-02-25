Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beigene Price Performance

Shares of ONC stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 619,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. Beigene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $265.89.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.