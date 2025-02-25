Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells 2,598 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

