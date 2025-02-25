Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 74,525 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,238,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,181.08. This trade represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EDR traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 541,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,205,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,641,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

