Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Payam Zamani Purchases 500 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,762,500. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Payam Zamani purchased 177,515 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600,000.00 per share, with a total value of $106,509,000,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Payam Zamani purchased 728,863 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,500,000.00 per share, with a total value of $1,822,157,500,000.00.

Inspirato Stock Down 4.4 %

Inspirato stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,877. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

